Thunderstorms are much weaker this morning and are just producing loud, thunderous booms with occasional heavy rain. Rain should exit the region by 9am.
No severe weather reports in central Missouri as the storms weakened quite a bit before reaching the mid part of the state. That's ok! Rainfall may be heavy at times, but not of the flooding-type. Rainfall numbers (since midnight) have ranged from around 0.25" to 0.75" in total accumulation.
As the morning goes on, standing water on roadways will be possible which can lead to a higher chance for hydroplaning. Be advised of this travel hazard.
Sunshine is expected to return this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s, cooling in the lower 60s overnight under clearer skies.
Thursday will be a warm and humid day with partly sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 80s with a heat index as high as 90 degrees.
The latest trends do show another chance for thunderstorms on Friday which could be strong to severe nearby I-70 and I-44. Gusty winds and large hail will be our primary storm hazards. This will be as as cold front passes through the state leading to a much cooler weekend pattern.
Over the weekend, temperatures will be significantly cooler. Highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Rain may be possible on Saturday and again early next week.