KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

If you are a fan of warm weather then you should enjoy the first full week of November. Temperatures will be largely above average in the week ahead as a warming trend kicks in.

A warmer weather ridge from the West will move in by the middle of the week, warming temperatures to around 70 during the day and only cooling us to around 50 for the morning lows.

Temperatures Tuesday through Sunday are looking around 10º above average.

ELECTION DAY

If you're trying to decide when to go to the polls on Tuesday based on weather, it isn't looking too bad for you!

I expect plenty of sunshine and only a light breeze 5-15 mph from the south.

Polls open at 6am and temperatures will be around 40º with clear skies.

By Noon, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s with plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s, close to 70º in the afternoon.

As long as you are in line by 6:59:59pm you have the right to cast your vote. By that time temperatures will be near 60º.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Ready for another good soaker? It will be a minute.

Our next chance for a good rain shower will be next Monday, November 9th, as a trough and attendant cold front pushes through. This may then bring a pattern change. Cooler weather is looking more likely towards the middle of this month.