Heat and humidity are going to remain the major story over the next several days as excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain in effect through Thursday.
Temperatures will be significantly higher than normal for this time of year, reaching the upper 90s to nearly 100 in a few locations with a heat index ranging from 100-110 starting as early as 11am until almost 8pm - That's around 9 straight hours of a feels-like temperature above our human body temp! Nightly temperatures will struggle to cool...Staying in the 80s for most of the overnight hours.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Please do not be afraid of calling 9-1-1 if you feel sick or feel the signs of heat stroke, which can be fatal.
TUESDAY'S RECAP
A few locations hit 100°, but the official high of the day was 99° at Columbia Regional Airport. he last time the temperature reached 100° was back in August of 2018. It has been quite rare to reach triple digits in Columbia/mid-Missouri over the last decade, reaching it only 7 times since 2010 (excluding 2012 and its twenty four 100 degree days) vs. the 2000s which experienced triple digits multiple times a year and at a total of 30 days during that decade.
Forecast verified! It's difficult to get to that 100° mark and while we were close today we just were not able to do it. The most recent 100° day at Columbia Regional Airport remains on August 6th, 2018 #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo https://t.co/bmLksCBI8o pic.twitter.com/rUvp7KdvPa— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 5, 2022
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Wednesday will start with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly for areas along and north of I-70.
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 70s with afternoon highs warming to the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
This excessive heat continues into Thursday with daytime temperatures in the upper 90s, feeling like 105+ until Thursday night.
Increased storm chances will begin drifting into the region on Friday as a frontal boundary drifts to the south. This boundary will bring cloud cover, rain chances and a slight cool down with highs in the lower 90s. Depending on the timing of front, heat index values could still be near 100°.
Cooler conditions will stick around into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with lower humidity.