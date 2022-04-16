After a few days of dry time, rain chances return to the forecast. Unfortunately, the rain chances will coincide with the Easter holiday. A breakdown of your forecast below.
SATURDAY: THE PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND
Out of both days this weekend, if you are planning anything outdoors today is the best day. Clouds will be around for the day, but Saturday will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s this afternoon, a comfortable day temperature-wise today.
Cloud cover will increase through the overnight hours on Saturday as temperatures drop into the 30s.
EASTER SUNDAY
If you have any outdoor plans on Easter, get those done in the morning if you can. This is the best chance to dodge the rainfall. Even then, isolated showers will be around in the morning so if you are going to any Easter services in the morning bring that umbrella.
Into the afternoon rain chances will increase. By 1-2pm rain will be widespread with pockets of moderate rainfall possible at times. These will just be rain showers, no thunderstorms are expected from any of this.
By dinner time most of the rain will be in eastern Missouri, and cloud cover will slowly move out from west to east into the overnight hours on Sunday.
Rainfall amounts will be light, generally around a quarter inch of rainfall across Mid-Missouri.
NEXT WEEK: WARMING UP
Temperatures on Easter Sunday will bottom out in the middle 40s, but by next week a warm-up is on the way. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be into the upper 50s. Watch for the potential for a freeze Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop to near freezing.
Temperatures continue to climb on Wednesday into the 60s. Wednesday will also be the best chance for showers as a storm system moves on by.
Thursday into the weekend temperatures go above average into the 70s and even the 80s by next Saturday.
This warmer trend continues beyond the 8-day into the remainder of April, chances of rain and thunderstorms also increase into the following week.