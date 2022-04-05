More rain chances are possible today, but the long pattern this week shows colder air will return to the region.
Tuesday is election day for parts of central Missouri and could feature a few rainy hours while the polls are open. The best rain chance will be during the morning and again as the polls are closing this evening.
So far, it's been relatively dry in central Missouri. Just a few sprinkles. Temps will be in the 50s, rising to near 70 this afternoon. More t-storms are expected this evening.
Some afternoon sunshine could be possible which might lead to temps in the upper 60s, if not the 70s. If in the 70s, severe storms could be possible, including damaging winds and hail from 4pm until 10pm.
Rain is expected to continue overnight before clearing into Wednesday morning and cooler weather will begin spilling back into the region under very windy conditions.
Wind gusts from Wednesday through Friday could range from 30-40 mph. Thursday will be the windiest of these days.
Another frost and freeze may be possible into the weekend as overnight temps are expected to fall below freezing Friday night, ranging from 28-31 degrees.