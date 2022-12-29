After a warm and record breaking Thursday temperatures will get a touch cooler for the weekend.
Record shattered: The high temperature at Columbia Regional Airport hit 73° today breaking the previous record of 67° from 1984. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/QXsVvFvTm7— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 29, 2022
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll gradually see more sunshine through the day, but it will be a cooler afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will start near freezing, but warm to near 50° with mostly cloudy skies. New Years Eve festivities will be without weather related issues.
The first day of the new year (Sunday) is looking warmer with highs in the upper 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Chances of rain will return on Monday and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Temperatures will cool for the middle of the week, but will only drop to levels that are average for this time of the year.