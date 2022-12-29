Webstory Image.png

After a warm and record breaking Thursday temperatures will get a touch cooler for the weekend.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Friday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll gradually see more sunshine through the day, but it will be a cooler afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday will start near freezing, but warm to near 50° with mostly cloudy skies. New Years Eve festivities will be without weather related issues.

The first day of the new year (Sunday) is looking warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Planner 3 days.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Chances of rain will return on Monday and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Temperatures will cool for the middle of the week, but will only drop to levels that are average for this time of the year.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you