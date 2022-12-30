With a system of high pressure dominating our weather system, this weekend will be very mild in terms of weather.
Saturday morning starts out near freezing, but will quickly warm up to the lower to middle 50s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds overhead.
We end out the year on a dry note that will continue on Sunday as well. On Sunday not only do we welcome a new year, we also welcome warmer temperatures with the passing of a warm front.
This warm front will warm us up to the upper 50s to lower 60s before bringing us a chance for rain on Monday. All the moisture that will be ushered in on Sunday will turn to rain on Monday. Expect widespread showers increasing throughout the afternoon and continuing overnight.
At this time, severe weather is expected to stay to our south, but we will continue to monitor this developing system.
As for the rest of next week, cooler air follows Mondays rain and we end out the week closer to average temperatures.