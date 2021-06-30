June 2021 will go down as the second wettest in history for central Missouri's long-term weather records. This has pushed 2021 over 11" above average thus far in the year.
Yup, it's been a wet one in central Missouri...(data as of 4pm June 30, 2021) pic.twitter.com/PF7Aza6eqq— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) June 30, 2021
All this rain has also led to a resurgence in mold spores, affecting allergy sufferers.
If you've been waiting for a streak of dry weather, it is here. Friday through early next week should be dry.
Thursday's high temperatures will be in the middle 80s and humidity will still be a bot uncomfortable with dew points around 70º. This trend, too, will change.
Temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to be below average, only reaching 81 and 83 respectively, and humidity should be much lower to-boot. Enjoy these very comfortable days. Heat and humidity will return next week.
Independence Day should be mostly sunny thanks to an overhead high pressure system. You'll notice more humidity than on Friday and Saturday. Overall, it will be a pretty typical July Fourth, if not slightly below average.
Heat, humidity, and rain chances will slowly return next week.