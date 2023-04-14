Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s once again. The sky will be mostly sunny today, there will likely be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon.
Chances for rain return Friday night. Many will remain dry until very early on Saturday morning. Morning showers will be isolated and there will likely be dry time midday.
Showers become more widespread throughout the afternoon and there could even be a few rumbles of thunder from this system. Rain could linger on Sunday morning.
Next week is looking more seasonal with temps in the upper 60s to start the week.