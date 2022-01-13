Cooler air will gradually filter in for the the end of the week into the weekend. This cool down is going to be accompanied by a chance of snow.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Enjoy today as while Thursday will be a touch cooler than the last several days, still above average for this time of the year. Morning temperatures will start in the middle 30s with highs warming to the lower 50s.
TRACKING SNOW
Friday will be fairly quiet during the day with increasing cloud clover and high temperatures near 40°.
Chances of precipitation will start to increase in the afternoon and evening, but this moisture will have to fight through some initial dry air. This moisture could start as light rain before a quick transition to a rain/snow mix and then a quick transition to all snow, sometime after 9pm.
Snow is expected to continue into Saturday morning and midday before coming to an end Saturday afternoon.
Our confidence level for this storm is “moderate” across the board. We still have questions about the track of this system as it is just now coming on shore over the Pacific northwest. As this energy is over land it will be better sampled by weather balloons and we will get much more clarity.
The energy responsible for the weekend forecast is still off the west coast over the Pacific Ocean.That means this storm isn't being sampled very well by our computer models. Track and amounts will become more clear over the next 24 hours. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ijMp0c9ijM— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 12, 2022
As always, we will need to watch how much dry air mixes into winter systems and we will need to watch how fast it exits the Rocky Mountains before heading here.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for this event, meaning that “there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.”
While it is still a little early, light accumulations are looking likely with much of the region getting 1-3” of snowfall. Higher amounts of 3" or more will be possible across northern Missouri into Iowa.
As the track of this system changes, these totals could easily shift. Stay tuned!
Behind this system we will be watching for breezy conditions that will give us wind chills near 0° for Sunday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
Early next week is likely to have temperatures closer to average for this time of the year, but we’ll be watching for another push of cooler air for the middle to end of next week.