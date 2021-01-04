We have another chance for fog overnight. As long as winds are calm enough it shouldn't be too difficult for it to form and take hold.
Fog may last into the late morning on Tuesday.
When the fog lifts we should have some sun mixed with clouds for the afternoon. Any sunshine we get should be enjoyed because we have many days with cloud cover ahead.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT SYSTEM
It will be a close call, but at this point much of the moisture from this system will stay closer to western Missouri and southern Missouri. Now, it could always hold more strength and move closer to us, but for now it looks to be weakening as it enters Missouri and this will keep much of central Missouri dry.
The main chances for rain will be west of HWY 63 Wednesday afternoon and evening. This rain will likely change to a wintry mix overnight with some snow falling. The best chance (though still low for now) will be south of I-70 or HWY 50 for any light snow accumulation into Thursday morning. Stay tuned.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Clouds, clouds, clouds! Plus, seasonal temps with highs in the middle to upper 30s and lows in the middle 20s.
Remember that January is generally one of the cloudiest months of the year for central Missouri.