A strong cold front will reach the state Tuesday evening and will send temps from mild and comfortable to very chilly by Wednesday.
You will want to enjoy this upcoming stretch of warmer weather. After a few chilly days, the air will be come comfortable to be outside once again, especially Tuesday!
As for Monday, skies will become sunny this morning. There is also developing fog and frost across the state causing for icy windshields. A developing south breeze will also lead to a warmer day where highs to the middle 50s by the afternoon. Temps will hold in the middle 40s overnight due to developing stronger south winds.
Monday will start out frosty and parts of central Missouri may see developing freezing fog tooLots of sunshine today and a developing south wind puts temps in the mid 50s https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/tm82mp8Cwz— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 28, 2022
Tuesday is a "transition day" where the weather begins one way and ends the day completely different.
Winds will be breezy Tuesday leading to a major warm-up of daytime highs in the middle 60s. Expect wind gusts around 40mph tomorrow.
Showers and storms are NOT likely tomorrow, but we could see a couple spot spot showers tomorrow evening and as cold air reaches the region snow flurries may be possible Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be very cold and we could begin the day with snow flurries, ending the day with sunshine and highs only in the 30s, dropping in the 10s Wednesday night.
The rest of the week will be seasonal for this time of year, but no major warm-up is expected...Only highs in the 40s/50s. In fact, after another storm system that could bring rain over the weekend, temps are forecast to become cold again next week.