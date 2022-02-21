A very pleasant weather day will be followed by more chances for winter weather and colder conditions this week.
Temperatures will be the main feature of Monday's weather. Already, morning temps are starting in the 40s and with breezy southerly winds, a heads-start to daytime highs around 70 degrees this afternoon!
About to be a very nice day, reaching nearly 70 degrees today under breezy south winds! Hope I'm not 'wish-casting' this mild day aheadhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/s5VVz9KRU1— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 21, 2022
Southerly winds may gust up to 25 mph today, shifting out from the north overnight as a cold front passes by after midnight, gusting around 25-30mph.
Rain will be possible after 9pm this evening, remaining as rain until early Tuesday morning. There is a chance for freezing rain between 6am and noon Tuesday morning, but dry air may get here first, effectively cutting off all precipitation Tuesday morning.
This will be a wait-and-see. We do expect morning commutes Tuesday to be fine, just wet.
While dry by Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, the next round of precipitation will arrive into Wednesday night with a chance for snow. Snow showers are also possible Thursday, becoming sunny again Friday.
Accumulating snow is expected again Thursday and could lead to more travel disruptions between Thursday morning and Friday morning...
Regardless of snow in the forecast, temperatures across the region are likely to remain below 32 degrees from Tuesday evening through Saturday afternoon, nearly 96 straight hours of sub-freezing conditions.
Stay tuned and alert to our forecasts here and on our First Alert Weather App.