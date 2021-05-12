Weather continues to be very cool, relative to normal for this time of year. We do start to see the full return of sunshine by this afternoon thanks to a Canadian ridge of high pressure extending from the Great Lakes to Kansas.
Cool, surface high pressure from Kansas to the Great Lakes will eventually lead to more sunshine here in Missouri todayTemps still will be cooler than normal, in the lower 60s #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/QWAMzmSC2G— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 12, 2021
Trends over the next few days do turn rainy/stormy again, so enjoy the tranquil weather we have while it lasts! Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.
RAIN EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND
Friday will start out dry, but progressively will have more rain opportunity by the afternoon and evening. There will also be passing storms throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. Out of the weekend, Sunday does appear to be the more likely day of rain, but keep in mind we are already at >60% rain chances.
As of snow, severe weather does not appear likely during this rainy pattern. The latter half of May does appear to continue this stormy pattern. Storms will continue into next week with highs generally in the 70s.