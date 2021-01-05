TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Believe it or not, today will be the first time in nearly seven days that we have seen sunshine in central Missouri. The last time was the previous Monday, before the New Year.

Today will also be the warmest day in seven days. We have had multiple days of wintry weather, or clouds preventing any substantial warm-up across the region. Last Wednesday was the last time temperatures were above 40 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 38 degrees.

Not a bad forecast...Heavy morning frost, but no widespread fogSunshine is back, first time in nearly a week! Enjoy the warmer temps toohttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rZPE7LSlFW — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 5, 2021

More wintry weather possible Wednesday night

A passing storm system will bring a quick return of clouds for Wednesday. This system is expected to bring mainly rain starting after 4pm in the afternoon over western and southwestern Missouri, locations mainly outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area.

As temperatures naturally cool at night, some of this rain may change over to a rain and snow mix. this wintry mix will be possible for locations nearby the Lake of the Ozarks. Slushy roads are possible late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning over southern Missouri.