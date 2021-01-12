TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

We finally got some sunshine yesterday and now we start the streak of sunny days...How many days in a row can we get?

Well, right now it only looks like three so enjoy this weather while we have it. Conditions look unsettled and cold by the end of the week. there is a chance for snow too. More on that toward the bottom of the Weather Blog.

SUNNY DAYS, WARMER TEMPS

Focusing on the good stuff, we have a few "outside days" to enjoy from now through Thursday. Temps will be well above normal and a drier bubble of high pressure over head will keep clouds away for a few days.

Crazy nice weather coming up today! Sunny with highs in the 40s to lower 50s this afternoonA little breezy at times, but loving the milder weatherhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DYUjw19xK3 — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 12, 2021

It's still January, so "above normal" typically means temps in the 40s to 50s and that means jackets are still needed when outside. Keep yourself warm!

SNOW SNOWERS BY FRIDAY

That's right. We have a chance for snow coming later this week. this snow chance will be well after a cold front passes through Missouri on Thursday.

A slight rain chance comes Thursday as this cold front passes through Missouri, but the storm will not be fully developed enough to create widespread precipitation and therefore rain chances are low for Thursday, only around 10-20%. Most will stay dry Thursday.

By Friday, a pressure trough will begin moving into the Midwest leading to the development of widespread snow showers over Iowa, Illinois and even northern Missouri.

As of now, snow accumulations will be possible across much of the Midwest with around 1 to 3" of snow over Iowa and Illinois. By the time snow enters central Missouri, some of this snow will be lighter in intensity and probably less accumulative. A dusting of snow will be possible from Friday morning through early Saturday morning.