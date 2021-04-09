Sunshine returns and so does the warm weather for Friday, but quickly another system rolls in this evening and leads to all-day rain this weekend, especially Saturday.
A warm front to our south will quickly pass through Missouri today leading to sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Clouds will quickly return during the afternoon and it leads to a rain chance later this evening, mainly after 6-8pm. This rain is expected to continue overnight and into tomorrow. Saturday is expected to be a very rainy, soggy day. Rain will come to an end late Saturday evening.
Saturday's rainfall could be impressive with around another 1-2" rain accumulation possible. Minor creek and stream flooding will be possible Saturday.
Sunday will be an improved weather day as clearer skies will lead to sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
LONG-RANGE TEMPS TREND COOLER
Another cold front will move through Missouri on Monday leading to a long-lived cool spell for much of the Midwest. Temperatures are expected to remain about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. As of now, a frost or freeze is not expected for central Missouri.