Good evening, and thanks for reading! We've had an excellent past several days for weather, and this trend will continue... for now.
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Things look to remain calm for this evening and into the overnight. Clear skies and decreasing winds will pave the way for a low temperature in the upper 50s to near 60. Believe it or not, that's nearly twenty (20) degrees above average!
The theme of unseasonably-warm weather will continue into the day for Sunday, with a south breeze helping to lift afternoon highs into the middle 70s.
One difference that you will likely notice is an increase in cloud cover. Due to a strengthening storm system many hundreds of miles to our north, the amount of moisture in the atmosphere will increase. That should lead to more clouds, though we will still see some sun.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
Monday will be yet another warm day, with the potential to be the warmest day of the next eight. We are predicting highs in the middle to upper 70s across the area. The record high for Columbia is 79 degrees, and this just might be in jeopardy. I don't think we will quite make it, but it sure bears watching.
The warmth will occur out ahead of an approaching cold front, which is due into the area on Tuesday.
For Tuesday, things are set up to start out warm. We will likely awake to mild and even somewhat humid conditions. Lows early in the morning Tuesday may only be in the lower to middle 60s. Out ahead of the front, highs should briefly increase into the upper 60s to low 70s. For most of us, these warm readings are likely to be reached in the first half of the day.
Sometime in the middle of the day (midday to afternoon), the powerful cold front will push its way into the region. This front will be moving quickly. Rain showers with embedded thunderstorms will be occurring along and ahead of it.
Due to the quick-moving nature of the front, rainfall will be short-lived. That will tend to keep amounts down, although I'm still expecting a widespread tenth to half of an inch of rain. Severe weather currently looks very unlikely, although some of us could experience thunder and lightning and perhaps some brief gusty winds and heavy downpours.
The best timing for rain will be mid-morning to late afternoon, with western zones seeing the rain first.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the front. Although we should see highs Tuesday momentarily hit the upper 60s, these readings will likely crash into the 40s by evening. That will set the stage for a chilly (and perhaps frosty) Wednesday morning, where lows will bottom out in the lower to middle 30s.
Beyond Wednesday, the pattern is looking somewhat unsettled Thursday - Saturday. Rain chances are not great at this time, although this is still several days out. We will have a clearer picture of this as we get closer. In the meantime, one thing is for certain: typical November weather is poised to make a quick comeback this week.
Thanks for reading, and have a great night!