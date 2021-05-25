The pattern is about to turn stormy and at times there will be heavy rain and occasional chances for strong to severe storms.
Passing showers will be possible during Tuesday morning with a chance for afternoon and evening storms. The best chance for rain Tuesday will be in the afternoon and this evening.
Our storm mode index is at a 1 on a zero to five scale Tuesday from 2pm until 10pm. Our main storm hazards today will be small hail and gusty winds around 30 to 40mph.
Wednesday is expected to be a quieter day weather-wise and this should mean some sunshine too! Only an isolated chance for storms exist with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
THURSDAY - STORM MODE 3
Thursday is expected to be a stormy day, starting with an outflow boundary entering northern Missouri in the morning that could bring AM showers and storms. There is a likely chance for the atmosphere to recover and form afternoon/evening storms of which would be strong to severe given expected amphoteric ingredients.
All modes of severe weather will be possible Thursday. The main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail, plus flash flooding. Please stay tuned with our updates on this upcoming weather situation.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Thanks to the passage of a cold front Friday morning, rain chances are expected to clear up by Friday evening leaving the weekend ahead as dry, sunny and mild. Highs will be in the 70s with morning temps in the middle 50s.