We are done with the snow activity for now, but even cold air will move into Missouri later this week.
Watch for patchy ice on road ways this morning as any snow melt from yesterday has frozen to road surfaces when temps fell in the middle 20s overnight.
This will be a very chilly morning and day, too. The wind has picked up out from the west at 10-15mph, gusting to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 10s and 20s for the entire day making it feel much colder than yesterday even when it was snowing.
We do get a brief warm-up Thursday and there should be some sunshine returning to the skies. Temperatures will rise back in the upper 30s tomorrow, but Friday will be frigid.
A cold front will pass through Missouri Thursday night and we could get another quick shot of snow flurries and/or light snow showers. This chance for accumulating snow appears low for now. This will all be about the very cold air running into Missouri.
Friday will be very cold, possibly setting temperature records for coldest daytime highs. The record coldest high temperature for Friday, November 18 is 27 degrees set in 1907. Weekend temperatures will not be much better, but will return to the middle 30s with nightly temps in the 10s.
Next week will be much warmer and we see a return to near normal temperatures for Thanksgiving week - highs in the lower 50s. Looking ahead into Thanksgiving Day, there will be a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday of next week