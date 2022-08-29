Monday

Temps Vs Heat Index Hourly Graph.png

The week starts off hot and humid, with some of us reaching 92 degrees today. Incoming rain bumps up the humidity, pushing heat indices into triple digits. Definitely going to be feeling like summer outside today!

POP Fcst Today.png

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start in the evening, continue overnight, and by Tuesday afternoon we should be dry.

The week ahead

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst AM.png

Temperatures this week stay in the mid 80s range, with a steep drop in humidity on Tuesday. Overnight lows hover around 60 degrees, so mornings this week will very much feel like fall. Days will be dry and filled with sunshine.

8 Day AM.png

