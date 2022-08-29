Monday
The week starts off hot and humid, with some of us reaching 92 degrees today. Incoming rain bumps up the humidity, pushing heat indices into triple digits. Definitely going to be feeling like summer outside today!
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start in the evening, continue overnight, and by Tuesday afternoon we should be dry.
The week ahead
Temperatures this week stay in the mid 80s range, with a steep drop in humidity on Tuesday. Overnight lows hover around 60 degrees, so mornings this week will very much feel like fall. Days will be dry and filled with sunshine.