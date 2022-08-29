MONDAY EVENING
Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening and a few of these storms could be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. The Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale).
Monday Evening: We'll be watching passing showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours and a few of these storms could be on the strong side. The severe threat is low, but a few strong wind gusts and heavy downpours are possible. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ar9pyxJ0gP— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 29, 2022
Storms will start to fade after sunset and should dissipate by midnight
TUESDAY FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s with highs warming to the middle 80s in the afternoon. Humidity will be low with plenty of sunshine.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures this week stay in the mid 80s range, with a steep drop in humidity on Tuesday. Overnight lows hover around 60 degrees, so mornings this week will have a hint of a fall-like feeling. Days will be dry and filled with sunshine.