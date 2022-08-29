Webstory Image.png

MONDAY EVENING

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening and a few of these storms could be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. The Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale). 

Storms will start to fade after sunset and should dissipate by midnight

TUESDAY FORECAST 

Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s with highs warming to the middle 80s in the afternoon. Humidity will be low with plenty of sunshine. 

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

THE WEEK AHEAD

Humidity Trend.png

Temperatures this week stay in the mid 80s range, with a steep drop in humidity on Tuesday. Overnight lows hover around 60 degrees, so mornings this week will have a hint of a fall-like feeling. Days will be dry and filled with sunshine.

8 Day AM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you