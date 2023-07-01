Cloud cover worked to keep the severe threat lower for Saturday evening, but a few strong to severe storms are still possible through the evening hours. Rain will come to an end overnight.
The LATEST FROM KOMU 8 FIRST ALERT WEATHER
SUNDAY
Sunday will be exceptionally similar temperatures wise compared to Saturday as we stick into the middle to upper 80s, but our chance for showers and thunderstorms greatly decrease, although a stray morning and mid-afternoon cell cant be ruled out most of the day will be dry.
LOOKING AHEAD
Missouri will be listening to some Pearl Jam as we rock back to the low (or early) 90s by Monday. These temperatures stick around through the 4th of July, but moisture chances increase yet again. I don’t expect Independence Day to be a total rain out, but keep an eye out for showers and updates from the KOMU 8 Weather Team along the way. Towards Thursday, we will have a fairly decent cool down, stretching to the low to middle 80s for a couple days.