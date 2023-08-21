Good Monday morning! We are waking up this morning warm with temperatures already in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Feel-like temperatures out the door are already in the upper 80s. Patchy to dense fog is possible this morning too. The heat continues for the rest of the week.
Excessive Heat Warning Continues Until Thursday
The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Thursday at 10 p.m. Feel-like temperatures will stay in the triple digits the rest of this week.
Hot, Humid Monday
Temperatures for today will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s under mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will climb to 115° this afternoon.
Little relief overnight with temperatures in the upper 70s under mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible out the door Tuesday.
Relief Comes This Weekend
Temperatures will gradually decrease this weekend. Highs in the 80s are expected Saturday and Sunday. Little to no rain chances are expected into the end of the August.