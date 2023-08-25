Good Friday morning! We are starting off hot and humid again this morning. Relief is on the way for the weekend!
Excessive Heat Warning Continues
Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for all of Mid-Missouri until Friday at 10PM. This comes as heat indices will exceed 105 degrees for the next few days.
Friday Forecast
One last day of widespread extreme heat will impact Mid-Missouri on Friday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 90s in the afternoon. Heat indices will be between 105 and 115 degrees.
Overnight clouds will increase ahead of some scattered rain chances into Saturday morning. Not everyone will see rain and it won't be a drought-busting rainfall but anything helps! These move out by Saturday afternoon.
Relief Comes This Weekend
Temperatures will gradually decrease this weekend. Highs in the 80s are expected Saturday and Sunday. Little to no rain chances are expected into the end of the August.