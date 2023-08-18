The past week has been a definite tease for fall, but if you've been missing those summer temps, I have good news for you! They're back.
Temperatures will rise a near 10 degrees between Friday and Saturday. Saturday will also likely be one of the "cooler" days for the next week. Sunday will be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s.
Humidity is also on the rise, which will impact heat index temperatures. Expect heat indices to be above 100 degrees, even above 105 degrees, for the next five days.
Due to the extreme temps this weekend and next week, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday.
The pattern for the next week is very favorable for above average temps, and well below average rainfall.