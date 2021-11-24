A cold front will do two things for us overnight into Thursday.
1. Rain will move through, exiting by 4am for central Missouri.
Areas north of I-70 will see less than a quarter-inch while areas south of I-70 will have a chance for light to moderate rainfall, with totals up to 0.50" possible.
2. Winds will change directions from southwest to northwest, gusting up to 25 mph by sunrise, and dropping temperatures to around freezing. Expect a frost and/or freeze on Thanksgiving morning.
Clouds will then decrease through the morning and leave skies abundantly sunny for much of Thanksgiving.
Winds will gust 20-25 mph from the northwest throughout the day, and this will produce quite the wind chill factor.
While morning temperatures are around freezing, wind chills will be in the 20s and 10s. Afternoon temperatures should reach around 40º under sunshine, but wind will likely keep feel-like temps in the 20s throughout the day. Bundle up!
Friday morning will be cold with temps near 20º and wind chills in the 10s. The afternoon should warm to around 50º under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday will be the warmest of the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 50s.
A cold front, likely dry, will move through Saturday afternoon/evening and that will give us a cooler Sunday, with highs only in the upper 40s - typical weather for the end of November.
However, the last two days of November and the beginning of December will likely not be typical... temperatures are expected to be nearly 10-degrees above average through the week-after-Thanksgiving.
The next probable chance for precipitation is not in sight.