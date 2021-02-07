Ready or not, we're now in the deepest part of our winter season. Temperatures will be frigid, barely leaving the single digits and 10s for much or the week, especially when you consider below zero wind chills. Temps will wholly be below the average low for this time of year all week, 24/7. Snow showers will be off and on throughout the week. Winds will generally be 10-20 mph.
DAILY SNOW CHANCES
We'll be tracking snow chances all week. Please stay tuned daily for updates as we continue to analyze the atmosphere each day.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Passing snow showers are possible Sunday night and early Monday morning. A dusting to an inch is possible.
MONDAY
Passing snow showers will be possible with a dusting to an inch of accumulation. This is mainly expected in the afternoon hours, though snow may begin in the morning. A dusting to an inch is possible.
We will be watching Monday night and Tuesday morning where temps may warm juuuuust enough near I-44 and potentially in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Maries counties where freezing drizzle or freezing rain may fall and leave one-tenth inch ice accumulation, with a max up to 0.25". Stay tuned as we track this freezing line near I-44.
TUESDAY
Expect overcast skies with a slight chance for flurries, otherwise dry. This is our best chance for a "dry" day.
WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY
More snow is possible as another wave of moisture may pass overhead. Accumulation is possible.
FRIDAY and the WEEKEND
More snow is possible, but it is too early to know for sure when due to the strength of this pattern and widespread cold air mass. Stay tuned.
TEMPERATURES
Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr... Definitely wear multiple layers of clothing. Temps may be colder to end the week than we begin with. It all depends on how much strength a cold air mass can hold onto as the week continues.
This week, wind chills will be in the negatives most nights, and high temp wind chills will struggle to even reach the 10s by the end of the week. Stay warm!
Don't forget to bring your pets inside, too.
LOOKING AHEAD
We'll be tracking another high pressure cold air mass for the weekend. If it holds on, you can expect the chance for yet another cold week next week... with more snow chances.