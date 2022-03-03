The high temperature was 24° lower on Thursday compared to Wednesday, but that high of 58° is still above average for this time of the year.
We are going to see a rollercoaster ride of temperatures through the coming days, with passing rain chances.
Rain chances return this weekend, but it won't be a washout. Keep updated with the changing temperatures and the rain/storm chances with the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App Download here: https://t.co/KfeQCkbsUy#MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo #TrueFalse pic.twitter.com/7euTpRQJuw— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 3, 2022
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
A warm front will pass through the region, bringing much warmer air for the afternoon and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will start in the middle 30s and warm to the upper 60s for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southeast.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
It will be a very warm start to the weekend with morning temperatures on Saturday in the lower 50s. Highs are expected to return to the middle 70s for the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Much of Saturday will be dry, but we will need to watch for showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. These storms may struggle to form, but if they do a strong storm or two isn’t out of the question.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for Saturday evening. This means that there likely won’t be any issues, but you’ll still want to pay attention.
The main threat for strong to severe storms will be across northern Missouri, near the Missouri/Iowa border, and into Iowa.
Sunday will feature a lot of dry time through the day and it will be cooler. Expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Sunday evening into Monday as moisture continues to fall across the region. Cooler air will be filtering in as well and that means we will need to watch for a few snowflakes to mix in.
It's @truefalse weekend in Columbia, Missouri! Here's a glance at the weekend ahead!Friday: Mild & dry Saturday: Warm with evening storms possible. One or two could be strong.Sunday: Mostly dry during the day & cooler. Rain in the evening. #TrueFalse #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/yjzDQX9igx— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 3, 2022
LOOKING AHEAD
Monday will feature a chance of passing rain and snow showers through the region, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will be cooler too with highs in the upper 30s.
Temperatures will begin another warming trend through the middle of the week before another push of cooler air arrives at the end of next week into the weekend.
If the spring-like weather has you wanting to try some spring clearing, don’t put the coat away yet!