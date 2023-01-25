Webstory Image.png

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday.

SNOW RECAP

Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44.

The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”

Snow Report.png

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Thursday will start with mostly cloudy skies and morning temperature near 20°. Winds will be gusting out of the northwest at 30 mph bringing wind chills in the single digits to lower 10s. Watch for black ice in any areas that have water covering them.

GRAF ADI T Feels Like.png

Sunshine should start to return for the afternoon with highs warming to near 30°.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will drastically warm up for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Friday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, but we will see more cloud cover on Saturday ahead of a cold front that will bring a big drop in temperatures for Sunday.

Sunday’s cooler air could be accompanied with a few flurries, but this doesn’t look like a major system for us.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you