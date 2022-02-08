A weak cold front will pass through the region tonight, providing a slight drop in temperatures for the middle of the week.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
We will once again see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day with morning temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs will warm to the middle 50s for the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS
Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle 40s, but this cool down will be short lived as highs warm back to the middle 50s on Friday before another, stronger, blast of cold air arrives for Saturday.
Saturday’s high will be near 30° with warmer air slowly returning as we head into the early part of next week.
The pattern looks fairly dry with only a very slight chance of a few sprinkles on Friday. Better chances of moisture will move in towards the middle of next week.