Yesterday brought a big drop in temperatures, and now we are back to seasonal conditions.

Overnight, clear skies will remain with temperatures in the middle 30s.

A brief warm up

High pressure will help keep skies sunny for Thursday and winds will shift out of the south. That will help push in warmer air through the day. Highs are expected to be near 60° with plenty of sunshine.

Matt 4KM RPM W Temps (4).png

This warm up is brief because a cold front will pass Thursday evening into Friday. This will drop temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s for Friday morning with highs only reaching the upper 40s. This cold front will not bring rainfall.

Our next rain chance

A wave of moisture will push our way late Friday into Saturday morning bringing a few light rain showers. This rain should exit fairly quickly on Saturday and warmer air will move in as a warm front passes. Highs should be near 60

Matt ECMWF 9km Weathercast (2).png

Looking ahead

Temperatures will continue to have up and down swings, but we should start to stay average to slightly above average. Highs will be in the 50s and occasionally the 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

After Saturday's rain chance we look to begin a dry pattern once again.

INT FCST PM Extended Forecast (15).png

Tracking Eta

Eta has made a shift in its path and is looking to make a fourth landfall along Florida’s west coast. At this time, the storm is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before making landfall.

MATT TEST Tropical Track (1).png

