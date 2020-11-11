Yesterday brought a big drop in temperatures, and now we are back to seasonal conditions.
Just a bit of a temperature drop from yesterday.... Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s today #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/sftuvVih2B— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 11, 2020
Overnight, clear skies will remain with temperatures in the middle 30s.
A brief warm up
High pressure will help keep skies sunny for Thursday and winds will shift out of the south. That will help push in warmer air through the day. Highs are expected to be near 60° with plenty of sunshine.
This warm up is brief because a cold front will pass Thursday evening into Friday. This will drop temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s for Friday morning with highs only reaching the upper 40s. This cold front will not bring rainfall.
Our next rain chance
A wave of moisture will push our way late Friday into Saturday morning bringing a few light rain showers. This rain should exit fairly quickly on Saturday and warmer air will move in as a warm front passes. Highs should be near 60
Looking ahead
Temperatures will continue to have up and down swings, but we should start to stay average to slightly above average. Highs will be in the 50s and occasionally the 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
After Saturday's rain chance we look to begin a dry pattern once again.
Tracking Eta
Eta has made a shift in its path and is looking to make a fourth landfall along Florida’s west coast. At this time, the storm is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before making landfall.