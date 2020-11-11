KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster through the end of the week.

Thursday will warm to near 60º in the afternoon with a light breeze from the south.

FRIDAY'S CHILL

A dry cold front will usher in a fairly significant, but short-lived chill. This front will move in on Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 20s by Friday morning and then struggle to warm into the upper 40s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase late Friday ahead of Saturday's system.

SATURDAY'S TWO RAIN CHANCES

Two shortwaves are expected to move through on Saturday. One will be in the early morning hours and the other in the evening and overnight into Sunday.

Did You Know? Also known as Shortwave Trough; a shortwave is a disturbance in the mid or upper part of the atmosphere which induces upward motion ahead of it. In the right conditions this upward motion can create showers and/or thunderstorms.

Both of these waves will bring chances for rain, with drier time between the two. This means rain chances are probable in the morning with dry conditions in the midday and afternoon and then more rain in the evening and overnight.

These systems will be associated with warm air flowing in from the south, allowing temps to reach around 60º Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will move through on Saturday evening, around the time of the second wave. This will create cooler temps for Sunday, along with wind.

SUNDAY'S WIND

Sunday will be dry with seasonal temps, but WINDY! Winds may gust up to 45 mph from the north and northwest.

NEXT WEEK'S CALM

Overall, the third week of November is set to be dry, sunny, and on a warming trend. A warm front mid-week is expected to bring temps back above-average with highs returning to the 60s and lows to the 40s.

TROPICAL STORM ETA

Eta is making landfall overnight into early Thursday morning along the Gulf Coast side of the Florida peninsula. Flooding rains, strong winds, and 1 to 5 feet of storm surge will create damage.

This is the second landfall Eta has made in the United States. It hit the Florida Keys on Sunday evening.