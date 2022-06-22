Storms last night were part of a cold front that is slowly passing through the region bringing relief from big heat and humidity.
For Moberly, Higbee and Salisbury residents, we have not heard of any damaging wind reports during the severe thunderstorm warning that occurred in Randolph and Chariton counties. We stayed up late watching this storm and did not see any damage, but if you did, let us know!
There could still be opportunities of rain over the coming days, but the chances will remain under 30% for now and largely will hold for locations west into Kansas. We will see lots of clouds from those storms.
Temperatures will be cooler today thanks to the aforementioned front and cloud cover. Highs today only in the upper 80s with a heat index around 90+ degrees. This is still above normal for the time of year. Thursday will be a repeat of today with highs in the upper 80s.
Storms are now trending in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and even Sunday, all of which could lead to cooler temperatures. Expect lots of clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Temps on Friday will reach the lower 90s with a heat index near 90+ degrees. Saturday will be hot with heat indices in the 100s, becoming much cooler Sunday.
A much cooler week can be expected next week. We will close the month of June with below normal temperatures next week from Monday through Wednesday with highs only in the lower to middle 80s, lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.