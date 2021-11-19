Milder weather is expected over the weekend, but don't expect the warm temps like we had earlier in the week.
A beautiful night accompanied the Partial Lunar Eclipse over Missouri last night. Temps were also very cold, dropping in the 20s over all of Missouri. A few locations even dropped to 19 degrees!
We will start out with lots of sunshine Friday, eventually ending the day with gradual cloud cover. Highs today will rise to near 50 degrees.
Over the weekend will be lots of clouds, but rain chances will be limited. There will be a chance for rain during Saturday morning and again Saturday night. The daytime hours on Saturday will be mainly dry.
Looking into Thanksgiving week will be a quiet start early in the week. Cold conditions are expected for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s, warming in the 50s by Wednesday.
There will be a chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday of Thanksgiving. Right now, the trends show Thursday's rain will be mainly during the morning, clearing up by afternoon.