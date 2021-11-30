Extra clouds are expected to roll in today and while there could be a few showers over southern Missouri today and tonight, rain chances over central Missouri will be limited to just sprinkles.
Temperatures will continue to trend very mild for the time of year headed into the month of December which begins Wednesday. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s Wednesday through Friday. A normal high for this time of year is supposed to be around 48 degrees.
By Friday night, a passing cold front will lead to a big cool-down for this weekend. Again, rain chances are very limited with only a spot shower possible Friday night along the cold front passage and again Sunday with another passing front. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Even into next week, the pattern will remain fairly dry, but more normal on temperatures for early December. We will look to late next week, nearly 10 days from now, for more robust rain/precipitation chances.