At some point, you have probably seen your vehicle look like this and think, "oh no." That's how I felt this morning when taking this picture.
We are all done with winter weather for some time, but the after effects are still here and will lead to a long morning for many.
Slick conditions will lead to a busier morning than normal and you WILL NEED to plan for about 15 minutes to de-ice cars if left outside. Windshields and windows are glazed with a tough to remove ice.
Travel will gradually improve today as temps rise above freezing and with the amount of salts/treatments applied to roads.
Frigid temps across central Missouri this morning. Wind chills may drop to near zero for someSunshine should help warm afternoon temps rise to near freezing today! First time since Tuesday...https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UL4NC41ZqV— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 25, 2022
Conditions will be very cold this morning with temps in the 10s, some in the single digits with wind chills around zero to 5 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will rise to near 32 degrees today.
Good news: Temps will be trending much warmer over the weekend and next week. Also, there is no chance for precipitation until next Friday where temperatures are already forecast to be in the 60s late next week.