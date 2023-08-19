Our string of cooler days has come to a close as extreme heat and humidity makes its ugly return to Missouri.
Saturday starts in the upper 60s and quickly heats up to the upper 80s by lunchtime and the 90s by the afternoon. However, it will not feel like the 90s as heat index values will reach the 100s.
We get some relief by the evening as overnight lows will be in the middle 70s with a clear sky.
SUNDAY:
Wash. Rinse. Repeat. Sunday almost follows the same trend as Saturday but with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will stay in the 105-110 range, with overnight lows reaching the middle 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Relief from the extreme heat and humidity will come at the end of the week as highs stay in the upper 90s. Heat indices will stay north of 100 through Thursday with some days reaching 110s. The National Weather Service also has almost all of Missouri in an excessive heat warning which begins Sunday.
Remember to bring water and stay hydrated during any outdoor activities, and take plenty of breaks from the sun.