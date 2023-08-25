Friday night starts to bring us some relief from the heat, as the Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire tonight at 10PM. However, expect this evening to still be hot and muggy, as temperatures stay in the 90s until sunset. So, be sure to keep drinking plenty of water and take care of yourself tonight!
Isolated showers are also possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. As we head towards the weekend, we'll get to see a few more chances to pick up some rain.
The Weekend
While high temperatures fall into the upper 80s on Saturday, precipitation chances start to ramp up. Be prepared for scattered showers in the morning that dissipate as we push towards the evening. Sunday brings a few more isolated showers, but many will stay dry. Rain chances are more focused on Saturday.
Note that there's still plenty of dry time in store this weekend in between all of these rain chances, so we're not looking at a total washout here. Expect more dry time for the week ahead as well, along with cooler temperatures in the lower 80s.