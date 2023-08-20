Hot and humid is the trend for the next few days, as we will stay in the upper 90s.
Sunday looks to follow the same trend we saw yesterday: extreme heat and humidity with feels like temperatures well north of 100 degrees. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
MONDAY
Hot is an understatement for the first day of classes here in mid-Missouri, as feels like temperatures will continue to stay in the 110 range. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 70s. It will be essential to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water if you have any outdoor plans. Remember, caffeine and alcohol will not help you stay hydrated.
LOOKING AHEAD:
The heat will stay and continue to get hotter as the week progresses. Highs stay in the upper 90s, with heat indices staying well north of 100. However, there is a chance of some relief come the end of this week as temperatures will begin to drop into the lower 90s and upper 80s by the weekend, just in time for Friday Night Fever.
The excessive heat warning will also expire Thursday at 10 pm.