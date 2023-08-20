If you step outside today it feels like an oven. Today's high temperature only got to the upper 90s, but the heat index got up to 112 and even hotter in some areas. A mixture of extreme heat and high levels of humidity are the culprit and it’s not looking to let up yet.
TOMORROW:
If you didn’t think it could feel any hotter outside, tomorrow is projected to be even hotter. Temperatures maxing out just under 100 while the heat index is looking to be closer to 115. Wearing lighter clothing, limiting outside exposure, drinking plenty of fluids, and avoiding foods/drinks that dehydrate you are all great ways to help keep yourself cool!
LOOKING AHEAD:
The rest of this week is also expecting very similar temperatures. Thankfully this heat doesn’t extend into this coming weekend with temperatures only making it to the upper-mid 80s. Certainly will be a much needed break after multiple 100+ days.