Today started the warming trend that we’ll be in for the next several days. Today we hit the lower 90s as a high, but when you factor in the humidity, it was feeling closer to 102! While this was already brutally hot, this is just the start to what’s to come in the next few days.
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow we take another step up the staircase with these temperatures. We’re forecasting the upper 90s with a heat index creeping around 110…that’s way too hot! Very little cloud cover is expected too so here are some good ways to stay cool. Wear lighter clothing, limit outside exposure, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid foods/drinks that dehydrate you!
LOOKING AHEAD:
Extreme temperatures don’t stop after the weekend. Most of this coming week will also be quite toasty with most of the week having a heat index at or over 100! Again, make sure you’re limiting outdoor exposure and drink plenty of fluids!