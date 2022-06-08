A loud night led to heavy rain, winds and lots of lightning overnight.
While the weather was not as damaging as experienced in Kansas City, there were reports of wind damage over some of our western Missouri communities.
Multiple wind damage reports and even some hail overnight in central MissouriThe area hardest hit was on a line from Boonville, to Rocheport to Midway where tree branches and powerlines were knocked down by 50+mph winds #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/C5EiZke3Iw— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 8, 2022
Now, the storms are east and the weather will be fairly quiet for the remainder of the morning, just some off/on rain plus some clouds. Morning temps will hold in the 60s.
Once we get into the afternoon there will be sunshine with temps returning to the lower 80s. Dew point values will be a few points lower this afternoon, so humidity/mugginess will not be as high today, or this evening.
Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Quickly into Thursday evening will be clouds and thunderstorms after 11pm Thursday night. Storms will continue into Friday morning.
Another stormy Friday morning is expected with rain continuing until around noon Friday. Continual clearing Friday afternoon is expected as a cold front passes through the region. by Friday evening, conditions should be drier.
This weekend will be cooler and comfortable, relative to summer standards. Expect as mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 70s/80s, jumping to near 90 by Sunday.
Next week looks hot and humid - a true summer pattern/feel. Look for highs in the lower 90s with heat indices nearing 100 through Friday. Nightly temps will not cool much either, struggling to cool only in the 70s. A/c units will be stressed next week.
This upcoming heat is expected to last from Sunday through Friday, with two diverging solutions/scenarios for whether the heat will continue, or break down - either cooler next weekend or continued heat even into the following week.