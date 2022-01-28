We are looking at warmer temperatures as we prepare to close out the month, but cooler air is looming once we begin February.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will start on a chilly note with morning temperatures in the middle 10s and wind chills near 10°. We will quickly warm through the day with highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be slightly cooler due to the passage of a weak cold front. Temperatures will start in the middle 20s, but only reach the lower 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
We gave you the “First Alert” about increased moisture chances for next week on Tuesday. Now as inch closer to the new month that forecast continues to be on target.
Monday will be a very mild day with high temperatures in the 50s, but those moisture chances will return starting on Tuesday.
Tuesday still looks fairly mild with temperatures in the 40s. Moisture through the day is likely to be in the form of rain, but cooler air will start to move in Tuesday night and moisture could linger into Wednesday and Thursday.
As colder air moves in and moisture lingers we will be watching for chances of wintry weather. At this time, all forms of precipitation could be possible. The depth of the cold air in this time period will be key to determining precipitation type.
Another big uncertainty will be the track of this storm. A southerly track would result in higher chances of winter weather. A northerly track would result in lower chances of wintry weather.
Temperatures will take a major tumble through the week with highs in the 20s starting on Wednesday. Low temperatures could be near or below 0 by the end of the week.
At this time it is way too early to determine precipitation amounts! We will continue to watch this forecast and we will keep you updated.