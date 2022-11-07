While quiet to begin the week, we are expecting a big cool-down later this week that could bring the coldest temperatures recorded in over 6 months!
Temps will start in the 30s and 40s Monday morning with a developing easterly breeze. Sunshine for most of the day will aid temps in the lower 60s this afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds by this evening.
Reminder: Now that Daylight Saving Time has ended, sunrise times will be around 6:45am in the morning now and sunset times will be around 5:15pm in the late afternoon. Daytime highs are typically reached around 1:30pm now instead of 3:00pm.
LUNAR ECLIPSE VISIBLE TONIGHT
That's right! The last visible total lunar eclipse in Missouri until 2025 will be visible tonight! Totality will be overnight from 2:30am until 6:00am with peak totality around 4:30am. Unfortunately, there will be a lot of clouds tonight so not the greatest of viewing conditions for this eclipse.
Election Day
Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow and there may even be a few sprinkles during the morning. WE will start the day with temps around 45 degrees and an afternoon temp once again reaching the middle 60s. Weather is NOT expected to disrupt Tuesday's Election Day.
The middle of the week will see a warming trend that sends daytime temps into the middle to even upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. This is not far from record highs as just like last wee some of this abnormally warm November air reaches Missouri.
A big cool-down is expected later this week and it sets up some of the coldest air we have experienced since last winter!
Get ready for this...Daytime highs in the lower 40s from Friday through Tuesday of next week and Saturday we could only reach the upper 30s! Nightly temps will generally run in the lower to middle 20s over that stretch this weekend.