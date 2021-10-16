In the nearly month long tug-o-war game between Summer and Fall in central Missouri, Fall finally looks to claim the victory as cooler temperatures will stick around through the forecast.
THE WEEKEND
If you are going to the Mizzou game today, do not leave the jackets at home! Temperatures will only reach into the lower 60s, around 5 degrees below average for mid-October.
These cooler temperatures will be aided by a breezy northwesterly wind, the cool weather direction, which could gust up to 25mph during the afternoon.
Into Saturday night, temperatures will dive into the lower 40s. Areas outside Columbia might see temperatures dip into the upper 30s!
Temperatures will warm tomorrow as we lose that northwesterly wind. Highs will go slightly above average into the lower 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Sunny conditions that prevail over the entire weekend will continue for the most part into Monday and Tuesday. A cold front arrives on Wednesday, bringing with increased cloud cover and the possibility of a few showers.
Temperatures will peak in the middle 70s for Monday & Tuesday. Once that aforementioned cold front moves through, temperatures will drop back down into the 60s with lows in the 40s.
With the exception of Wednesday with an isolated chance, the week ahead looks to be a dry, typical fall-like week.