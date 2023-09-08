As the week comes to a close, we'll stay near 80 degrees until the sun goes down. Overnight we'll cool into the middle 50s, making for a chilly start to your Saturday.
The Weekend
The weekend stays stable with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. However, with cool morning temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday, we've got the potential to see some fog. So, if you have to head out early, just drive carefully and be prepared to slow down.
Next Week
It will truly start to feel like fall next week with highs in the middle 70s starting on Monday. This is due to a cold front moving through Sunday night that gives us a few chances for rain as well.
Expect a rainy start to the week with Monday being our best chance to see some showers. Sunshine returns by Wednesday and continues as we head towards next weekend.