Today
With a high of 73, we'll be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Sunshine persists as we head into the last few days of the week.
Friday and the weekend
We enter a slight warming trend as we finish out the last week of September, putting us back into the middle 70s range by Friday. Sunny days continue to stick around, so keep those sunglasses on hand for the days ahead.
An increase in cloud cover starts to appear on Monday, setting up next week to be cloudier with some possible rain chances next Thursday.