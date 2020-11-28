We're off to a cool start this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s and frost forming on grass and elevated surfaces. This afternoon will feel a lot more like fall with highs in the middle 50s and abundant sunshine, making for a great day for college football. Enjoy it! We won't see days like this for a while.
It's game day, tigers! Give yourself extra time out the door this morning to allow your car to defrost, but temperatures will feel a lot more fall-like by kickoff at 11 AM. Enjoy this weather while it's here! A big cool-down is on the way. pic.twitter.com/Zvk7WVOCz5— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 28, 2020
Slim rain chances tomorrow
A cold front is expected to approach us tomorrow, providing increased cloud cover overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies through Sunday, but don't expect rain. Any showers that Missouri will see should stay south and east. So, if you live south of HWY 50 and east of HWY 54, you have a higher chance of midday rain. Everyone else will likely stay dry.
Cold air to funnel into Mid-MO
However, this cold front is basically going to open up a door for cold air from central Canada to enter into the Midwest. The front is associated with a trough in the upper air flow, and this allows for the polar jet stream to dip south. Expect temperatures about 10 degrees below average (average for end of November is 46°) to start the work-week. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning should drop into the teens, and Mid-MO hasn't seen temperatures below 20° since February 21st! The coldest air of the season so far is on its way, and it's looking to stick around for a bit.
So, this weekend, I encourage you to soak up as much of fall as you can, because winter-like temperatures are trying to make an early appearance as we begin December this Tuesday. Unpack the winter coat if you haven't already, and prepare the defroster for this week.
A look ahead
Like I mentioned above, these below-average temperatures are expected to stay in Mid-MO through the 8-Day Forecast. The air this week will also stay mostly dry, so it may also be a good time to get the humidifiers up and running. Besides tomorrow, the next chance for precipitation could fall by Friday, but confidence on the location and timing is low at this time. We'll keep you updated.