A cold front moved through Missouri last night and produced heavy rainfall. Total precipitation was around 1.00 to 1.50" throughout much of central Missouri
Rainfall amounts from last night were impressive and heavy!Columbia Regional Airport recorded ~1.50" within just ONE HOURhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/sYPaLt0Ayf— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 21, 2021
Daytime highs this afternoon will only reach the lower 70s which is nearly 20 degrees cooler than Monday and this past weekend.
FINALLY FALL - COOLER AIR ARRIVES FOR AUTUMN
Breezy northwest winds will advect, or transport a cooler and less humid airmass into the Midwest today. Daytime highs this afternoon will only reach the lower 70s which is nearly 20 degrees cooler than Monday and this past weekend.
As temperatures continue to drop, it is a good idea to get jackets and sweatshirts ready for the upcoming season. Just this week we will have several mornings where temps will be in the 40s, a near 20-30 degree change in morning temps compared to last week.
Great weather is expected for the Roots & Blues music fest in Columbia this weekend! We will get a brief warm-up Friday where highs jump back in the lower 80s.
A weak cold front will once again cool things off Friday night leaving Saturday sunny and dry with highs back in the 70s, rising in the 80s again Sunday.